Columbia Co: Hundreds walk in March for Babies

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Hundreds showed up for the annual March for Babies Saturday morning in Columbia County.

Hosted by March for Dimes, the walk aims to raise funds for research to improve the health of babies. Teams walked 3 miles around the Columbia County Amphitheater Park. Participating kids born premature even ran in a little Superhero race of their own.

The Trafford family was honored at the 2017 event.

“We had twins at 27 weeks, and we lost our son Samuel after 12 hours. We spent 9 weeks in the NICU with our daughter Abigail who is now 5. So, we walk with March of Dimes to help in hope of eliminating early births, birth defects, and infant loss," said Robin Trafford.

Trafford says it's comforting to be around other families that have had similar experiences.

In the past, March of Dimes contributed to development of the polio vaccine- and folic acid supplements for pregnant women.

