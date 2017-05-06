RCSO: Man shot himself in the foot with an AK-47

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an accidental shooting that involved an AK-47. A spokesperson for the department says a man shot himself in the foot on Friday, March 5, 2017. The investigation took over the parking lot of a convenience store on Deans Bridge Road near Gordon Highway. We’re told the business was closed when the shooting happened.

At last check, no arrests had been made. It’s not yet clear if the man owned the assault rifle. FOX 54 News Now will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

