Suspects in New Ellenton murder, fire extradited to Aiken Co.

The suspects accused of killing a New Ellenton man and taking his car are now in the Aiken County Jail.

Eighteen-year-old Kayla Moore and seventeen-year-old Jayson Miles were caught last week in the Conyers area. They were reportedly found in a car belonging to seventy-four-year-old David Mackie. The coroner says Mackie was stabbed and killed before his home was set on fire in April.

No word yet on when there will be a bond hearing in Aiken County.

