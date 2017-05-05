Suspects in New Ellenton murder, fire extradited to Aiken Co. - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Suspects in New Ellenton murder, fire extradited to Aiken Co.

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Jayson Miles (left) and Kayla Moore (right) (source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office) Jayson Miles (left) and Kayla Moore (right) (source: Rockdale County Sheriff's Office)
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

The suspects accused of killing a New Ellenton man and taking his car are now in the Aiken County Jail.

Eighteen-year-old Kayla Moore and seventeen-year-old Jayson Miles were caught last week in the Conyers area. They were reportedly found in a car belonging to seventy-four-year-old David Mackie. The coroner says Mackie was stabbed and killed before his home was set on fire in April.

No word yet on when there will be a bond hearing in Aiken County.

