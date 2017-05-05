Suspects in New Ellenton murder, fire extradited to Aiken Co.

The suspects accused of killing a New Ellenton man and taking his car are now in the Aiken County Jail. Eighteen-year-old Kayla Moore and seventeen-year-old Jayson Miles were caught last week in the Conyers area.More >>
The suspects accused of killing a New Ellenton man and taking his car are now in the Aiken County Jail. Eighteen-year-old Kayla Moore and seventeen-year-old Jayson Miles were caught last week in the Conyers area.More >>
Breaking News out of Hephzibah. Crews are responding to the Fair Woods neighborhood after they got a call about shots being fired in the area. The call came in at 4:27 a.m. It happened at the intersection of Barker Rd. and Karleen Rd. Injuries are unknown at this time, but we have crews on the scene and we will bring you more information as it develops. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.More >>
People in the Fair Woods neighborhood are waking up to a large law-enforcement presence. We're told two victims are injured after an early-morning shooting.More >>
Four women and two juveniles have been arrested after the allegedly assaulted a woman in a mob-style attack. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, North Augusta Public Safety officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Belgium Circle for reports of a fight in progress.More >>
Four women and two juveniles have been arrested after the allegedly assaulted a woman in a mob-style attack. Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, North Augusta Public Safety officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Belgium Circle for reports of a fight in progress.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon that Dorsey Murphy was located in Macon, GA. He is reportedly safe.More >>
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon that Dorsey Murphy was located in Macon, GA. He is reportedly safe.More >>
The Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University and the American Cancer Society is inviting everyone out to join their annual Relay for Life event in Augusta. Relay for life is the world's largest cancer fundraising event.More >>
The Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University and the American Cancer Society is inviting everyone out to join their annual Relay for Life event in Augusta. Relay for life is the world's largest cancer fundraising event.More >>