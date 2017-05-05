6 women, 2 juveniles charged in North Augusta mob assault

Four women and two juveniles have been arrested after the allegedly assaulted a woman in a mob-style attack.

Shortly before 12:30 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, North Augusta Public Safety officers responded to a home on the 200 block of Belgium Circle for reports of a fight in progress. The 911 caller told dispatch that several women assaulted another woman then left the scene in a white vehicle and left the area, headed towards Bradleyville Road. Officers en route to the scene spotted a white Mercedes on Bradleyville Road and pulled the vehicle over. Six people were in the vehicle: twenty-five-year-old Melody Plair, twenty-year-old Keturah Covington, thirty-six-year-old Kenyana Kellogg, eighteen-year-old Daijah Kellogg, and two juveniles. Officers found a pair of brass knuckles under the front passenger seat of the Mercedes.

At the Belgium Circle home, officers spoke with the victim, who told them she was assaulted by Daijah Kellogg and the other suspects jumped in. Witnesses told officers the suspects got out of their vehicle and began assaulting the victim. When they heard police sirens approaching, the suspects jumped back in the car and fled the scene. The victim reportedly had multiple abrasions, contusions, and lacerations.

All six suspects were arrested and charged with Third Degree Assault and Battery by a Mob. The juveniles, whose legal guardian was one of the arrested women, were taken back to their home and released on a juvenile promise. The other four suspects were booked into the Aiken County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.