Annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life held at Westside H

Annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life held at Westside High School

Relay for Life logo (source: American Cancer Society) Relay for Life logo (source: American Cancer Society)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Georgia Cancer Center at Augusta University and the American Cancer Society is inviting everyone out to join their annual Relay for Life event in Augusta. Relay for life is the world's largest cancer fundraising event.

The goal of this event is to free the world from the pain and suffering of cancer. The theme for this years’ relay for life is “Your Story”. There’s going to be a book drive and all books that are collected will go to the Children’s Hospital here in Augusta. They will only be accepting new books.

There’s also going to be food and live entertainment, all to celebrate and honor cancer survivors and caregivers.All of the money raised at the relay goes directly to the American Cancer Society for research. The event is at Westside High. The survivor tent opens at 5:00 p.m. and the opening ceremony starts at 6:00 p.m.

