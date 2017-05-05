BREAKING NEWS: Two hurt in Hephzibah shooting - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

BREAKING NEWS: Two hurt in Hephzibah shooting

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Breaking News: shtos fired in Hephzibah neighnorhood; Source: WFXG Breaking News: shtos fired in Hephzibah neighnorhood; Source: WFXG
HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) -

Two people have been rushed to the hospital from the scene of a shooting in Hephzibah's Fair Woods neighborhood. Deputies responded to the intersection of Barker Road and Karleen Road at 4:27 a.m. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has not named any suspects in the case. We're told this is an aggravated assault investigation.

At one point, the sheriff's office reported as many as three people hurt, but the number has been revised to two. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time. We're told one victim is in surgery.

Investigators are taking photos around nearly two dozen evidence markers. They are also knocking on doors in an effort to collect more information.

FOX 54 News Now has a crew at the scene. Updates will be provided on-air and on our news app as soon as new information is available. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • BREAKING NEWS: Two hurt in Hephzibah shooting

    BREAKING NEWS: Two hurt in Hephzibah shooting

    Friday, May 5 2017 8:20 AM EDT2017-05-05 12:20:18 GMT
    Breaking News: shtos fired in Hephzibah neighnorhood; Source: WFXGBreaking News: shtos fired in Hephzibah neighnorhood; Source: WFXG

    Breaking News out of Hephzibah. Crews are responding to the Fair Woods neighborhood after they got a call about shots being fired in the area. The call came in at 4:27 a.m. It happened at the intersection of Barker Rd. and Karleen Rd. Injuries are unknown at this time, but we have crews on the scene and we will bring you more information as it develops. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

    More >>

    People in the Fair Woods neighborhood are waking up to a large law-enforcement presence. We're told two victims are injured after an early-morning shooting.

    More >>

  • National school lunch hero day

    National school lunch hero day

    Thursday, May 4 2017 10:24 AM EDT2017-05-04 14:24:47 GMT
    Burke Co. Middle School cafeteria managers and FOX 54 Anchor Destiny ChanceBurke Co. Middle School cafeteria managers and FOX 54 Anchor Destiny Chance

    May 5th is National School Lunch Hero Day. It's a week featured on the schools' calendars and in newsletters. Burke County Middle School decided to celebrate earlier this week.

    More >>

    May 5th is National School Lunch Hero Day. It's a week featured on the schools' calendars and in newsletters. Burke County Middle School decided to celebrate earlier this week.

    More >>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:12:05 GMT
    Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly