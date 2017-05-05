BREAKING NEWS: Two hurt in Hephzibah shooting

Two people have been rushed to the hospital from the scene of a shooting in Hephzibah's Fair Woods neighborhood. Deputies responded to the intersection of Barker Road and Karleen Road at 4:27 a.m. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has not named any suspects in the case. We're told this is an aggravated assault investigation.

At one point, the sheriff's office reported as many as three people hurt, but the number has been revised to two. The extent of the victims' injuries is unknown at this time. We're told one victim is in surgery.

Investigators are taking photos around nearly two dozen evidence markers. They are also knocking on doors in an effort to collect more information.

Updates will be provided on-air and on our news app as soon as new information is available.

