24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com) Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com)
THOMSON, GA (WFXG) -

The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6.

Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell. Thomson celebrates the life of Blind Willie each year with a music festival featuring musicians for all over the country.

2017's lineup features The Wood Brothers, Mingo Fishtrap, Sugar Ray & The Bluetones, Alvin Youngblood Hart, the Joey Landreth Trio and the Marcus King Band.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit blindwillie.com.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:12:05 GMT
    Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>

  • 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival

    24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:08:12 GMT
    Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com)Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com)

    The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.

    More >>

    The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.

    More >>

  • 6th annual Dragon Boat race and Asian culture festival

    6th annual Dragon Boat race and Asian culture festival

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:41:30 GMT
    Photo of a dragon boat (source: Goodwill)Photo of a dragon boat (source: Goodwill)

    The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.

    More >>

    The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly