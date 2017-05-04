The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6.

Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell. Thomson celebrates the life of Blind Willie each year with a music festival featuring musicians for all over the country.

2017's lineup features The Wood Brothers, Mingo Fishtrap, Sugar Ray & The Bluetones, Alvin Youngblood Hart, the Joey Landreth Trio and the Marcus King Band.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit blindwillie.com.

