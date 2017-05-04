6th annual Dragon Boat race and Asian culture festival

The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6.

The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m. The festival will feature dragon boat races, Asian food, cultural performances by the Augusta Chinese Association and Philippine-American Association of the CSRA, children's activities and a vendor market.

Dragon boats are the largest flat-water racing canoes in the world, originating in China over 2,500 years ago. Each dragon boat weighs 850 lbs. and are thirty-six feet long. Teams for the races will consist of ten paddlers kept in sync by a drummer and someone to steer the boat. Boats and safety gear will be provided for all paddlers.

For more information, visit goodboats.org.

