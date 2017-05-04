March for Babies kicks off May 6 - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

March for Babies kicks off May 6

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
March for Babies (source: marchforbabies.org) March for Babies (source: marchforbabies.org)
EVANS, GA (WFXG) -

The March for Babies is coming to Columbia County Saturday, May 6. The event will be held at the Columbia County amphitheater. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9:00 a.m.

Event organizers say the walk will be a fun day out with people who share our passion for improving the health of babies.

For more information, visit the March for Babies website.

