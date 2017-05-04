Allendale woman killed in crash on Hwy. 278 in Aiken County - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Allendale woman killed in crash on Hwy. 278 in Aiken County

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Fatal car accident; Source: WFXG Fatal car accident; Source: WFXG
AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WFXG) -

An Allendale woman was killed in an accident on Hwy. 278 in Aiken County Thursday.

The accident happened around noon Thursday, May 4. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, thirty-eight-year-old Willie May Green was driving her late-model Chevrolet Suburban West on Hwy. 278 near Hwy. 19 when she attempted to pass another vehicle. The vehicle she was attempting to pass tried to pull out to pass a vehicle in front of it and to avoid to avoid a collision, Green drove off the side of the highway. Green was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the vehicle rolled. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were also in the Suburban. Both were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. Toxicology tests are pending.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:12:05 GMT
    Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>

  • 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival

    24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:08:12 GMT
    Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com)Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com)

    The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.

    More >>

    The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.

    More >>

  • 6th annual Dragon Boat race and Asian culture festival

    6th annual Dragon Boat race and Asian culture festival

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:41:30 GMT
    Photo of a dragon boat (source: Goodwill)Photo of a dragon boat (source: Goodwill)

    The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.

    More >>

    The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly