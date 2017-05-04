Allendale woman killed in crash on Hwy. 278 in Aiken County

An Allendale woman was killed in an accident on Hwy. 278 in Aiken County Thursday.

The accident happened around noon Thursday, May 4. According to Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton, thirty-eight-year-old Willie May Green was driving her late-model Chevrolet Suburban West on Hwy. 278 near Hwy. 19 when she attempted to pass another vehicle. The vehicle she was attempting to pass tried to pull out to pass a vehicle in front of it and to avoid to avoid a collision, Green drove off the side of the highway. Green was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the vehicle rolled. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two passengers were also in the Suburban. Both were wearing seatbelts and sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were taken to Augusta University Medical Center.

The coroner's office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating the crash. Toxicology tests are pending.

