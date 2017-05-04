Jackson woman wanted for allegedly extorting military personnel - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Jackson woman wanted for allegedly extorting military personnel for money

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Tiffany Maria Delgadillo (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety) Tiffany Maria Delgadillo (source: Aiken Department of Public Safety)
JACKSON, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for extortion.

Twenty-one-year-old Tiffany Maria Delgadillo of Jackson, SC is wanted on three counts of Extortion. Police say Delgadillo contacts military service members and falsely accuses them of crime, threatening to pursue criminal charges. She then allegedly tells victims that they can avoid criminal charges by wiring money to get. She is currently out on bond for a similar incident that happened back in October 2016.

If you have any information about this case or know Delgadillo's whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:12:05 GMT
    Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>

  • 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival

    24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:08:12 GMT
    Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com)Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com)

    The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.

    More >>

    The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.

    More >>

  • 6th annual Dragon Boat race and Asian culture festival

    6th annual Dragon Boat race and Asian culture festival

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:41:30 GMT
    Photo of a dragon boat (source: Goodwill)Photo of a dragon boat (source: Goodwill)

    The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.

    More >>

    The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly