Jackson woman wanted for allegedly extorting military personnel for money

The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for the public's help locating a woman wanted for extortion.

Twenty-one-year-old Tiffany Maria Delgadillo of Jackson, SC is wanted on three counts of Extortion. Police say Delgadillo contacts military service members and falsely accuses them of crime, threatening to pursue criminal charges. She then allegedly tells victims that they can avoid criminal charges by wiring money to get. She is currently out on bond for a similar incident that happened back in October 2016.

If you have any information about this case or know Delgadillo's whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC.

