Johnston Peach Blossom Festival returns in spite of storm damage

It's only been one month since Edgefield County was ravaged by storms. And now the community is preparing for their annual Peach Blossom Festival, which will be held on Saturday, May 6.

2017's festival is getting an upgrade. The Friday Night Dance won't be held this year, but those funds will go toward enhancing Saturday's festival. There will be arts and crafts, a parade and food concessions.

Two of the festival's favorite events are making a comeback: the bass fishing tournament and the cruise-in.

There will be a $50 entry fee for the bass fishing tournament and there is a limit of twenty boats. Check-in is at 6:00 a.m. Saturday and weigh-in will be held in downtown Johnston shortly after 2:00 p.m. First place prize is $400, second place is $240 and third place with $160. There will be $150 and $50 prizes for the largest and second-largest bass. For a complete list of rules and to enter, please call Cindy Sullivan at 803-275-2594.

For the second year, the Peach Blossom Festival will feature a cruise-in, bringing interesting and classic cars from all over the CSRA. Some cars will be in the parade, which begins at 10:00 a.m. Cars will be available for viewing through around 3:00 p.m. in the Johnston Municipal parking lot. Those interested in participating should contact Tony Friar at 803-640-2593, Debora Friar at 803-640-2595 or email dff01@aol.com.

