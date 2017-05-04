Aiken Kite Festival to be held Saturday, May 6

The City of Aiken will hold its annual Kite Festival Saturday, May 6. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Citizens Park III on Banks Mill Road.

Festival-goers can bring their own kites or purchase one to build at the kite-making booth. Kid's activities such as a moonwalk, a trackless train, obstacle course, bungee run and more will also be available.

Aiken Tri-Development, Brezelmann Bavarian Pretzel Shop and Terrence Johnson will provide refreshments and sweets for purchase. In addition, the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare and Team Stinkykiss Shelter Rescue Project will have booths for pet adoptions. The Palmetto Kiwanis Club will offer free temporary tattoos for kids.

Live performances will take place on stage during the festival, including special appearances by Aiken Community Playhouse, Southern Thunder Cloggers, and the Suzuki Strings.

