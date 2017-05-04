10th annual Marine Mud Challenge at Fort Gordon

The Marine Corps Detachment at Fort Gordon will be hosting it's tenth annual Marine Mud Challenge Saturday, May 6. The run begins at 8:00 a.m. and teams will be starting throughout the morning.

The course is located at the corner of 19th Street and Chamberlain Avenue on Fort Gordon. Runners age thirteen and older will take a shot at conquering the five-mile off-road trail, which contains more the thirty military obstacles including a stream crossing, fifteen-foot-fight cargo nets, seven-foot walls, a rope bridge, mud pits and a four-foot-deep pit containing 200,000 gallons of water. A one-mile Children's Challenge is also available with over seven obstacles. That one is available from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit Fort Gordon's Morale, Welfare, and Recreation program. To register or learn more, visit marinemud.com.

