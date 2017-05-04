Columbia Co. Knob Hill Farm Rd. closure extended

Washington Road in Columbia County’s been under construction for since 2014. The section that connects to Knob Hill Road closed months ago, detouring all the residents in that area. It was expected to open back up in February but it’s delayed.

Some residents asked Fox 54 to find out why. The answer is simple, the weather is a big factor but crews also ran into unexpected complications.

“The Knob Hill section, like I said, we have issues over there with some of the sub-base, now the soil up underneath it. It’s going to be a more complicated fix than they originally anticipated. It’s common in construction,” said Steve Cassell, Director of Engineering Services for Columbia County.

Cassell says they’ll have the section back open as soon as they can, but at this point they aren’t setting a new deadline. The Washington Road project as whole is expected to be done by the end of the year.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.