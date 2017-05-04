UPDATE: Statesboro Woman killed in Peach Orchard Rd. crash

UPDATE: The woman killed in a crash on Peach Orchard Road Thursday morning has been identified as forty-two-year-old Keisha Mercer of Statesboro, GA.

Keisha, along with her husband and daughter, were traveling from Statesboro when the collision occurred.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office and Traffic Investigators are on the scene of a deadly crash. It’s at the intersection of Peach Orchard Road and Mims Road in Hephzibah.

The crash happened between 9:00 and 9:30 a.m. According to Monica Belser with the sheriff’s office, a Chevrolet Tahoe carrying a husband, wife and their daughter was traveling North on Peach Orchard Road when the SUV possibly had a blowout and crossed into the path of a Southbound tractor-trailer. The wife was driving the SUV. She and the daughter were both ejected from the vehicle. The husband and daughter were transported to an area hospital. The husband has no apparent major injuries and the daughter is suffering from a broken arm and possibly more injuries. The wife died at the scene. The driver of the tractor-trailer has been hospitalized with a broken arm.

The Southbound lane of Peach Orchard Road just south of Mims Road will be closed for at least two hours while crews work to clear the scene.

