SPECIAL REPORT: Prepping your car for summer

Every Fall there's usually plenty of tips to winterize your car. Mike Nichols owns Nichols Auto Services on Washington Rd. and says cars are in and out of his shop all year round. "You depend on your vehicle every day to start when you get in it, so give it a little time."

A little TLC he says, is imperative to prep your car for the warmer months of the season. "Checking your fluid levels, keeping it serviced."

He advises folks to regularly check their oil otherwise it could mean bad news for their cars, trucks and SUVs. "Major engine damage could be caused from lack of service. It's important you keep them serviced, it's the life of your vehicle."

Mike actually pointed out some things on the car I was driving as well. "Some of the fluids you can look through the clear jugs and see if they are in there. This is the coolant on this vehicle, it actually happens to appear to be a little low."

"Check your air filter every time you have your oil changed, every other oil change you want to rotate your tires and check tire pressure."

He also says if you don't have a particular place that you get your vehicle serviced, you should. So they can become more familiar with your vehicle, and point out to customers things that need to be fixed and things to prepare for.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.