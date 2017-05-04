Columbia County authorities search for Grovetown Walmart theft s - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Columbia County authorities search for Grovetown Walmart theft suspects

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Female suspect in Grovetown Walmart theft; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Male suspect in Grovetown Walmart theft; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Female suspect in Grovetown Walmart theft; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Female suspect in Grovetown Walmart theft; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Male suspect in Grovetown Walmart theft; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office Male suspect in Grovetown Walmart theft; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
Vehicle involved in Grovetown Walmart theft; Source: Columbia County Sheriff's Office
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects wanted for theft at a Grovetown Walmart. 

On April 29th, an unidentified male and female are accused of walking into a Grovetown Walmart and shoplifting a total of $3,200 worth of items. Stolen goods include 4 televisions, a knife set, a fan and other household items. Surveillance cameras show the suspects placing the items in a cart and then exiting the store without paying for them. They left in a 4-door white car with tinted windows. 

The male is described as being black, wearing a black stocking cap on his head, white t-shirt and khaki shorts. The female is black, wearing black pants, a black shirt with white writing and white glasses.

If you have any information on who these subjects might be, please call the Columbia County Sheriff's Office at 706-541-2800.

