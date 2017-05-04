May 5th is National School Lunch Hero Day. It's a week featured on the schools' calendars and in newsletters.

Burke County Middle School decided to celebrate earlier this week.

Donna Martin, the director of nutrition for Burke County says they were scheduled to have bagged lunches Friday May 5th, so in order for students faculty and staff to get the full experience they moved it to Tuesday.

"We're having fresh cabbage, lima beans, salad, fruits, steak and chicken. I feel when the administration serves the kids it will be better for the kids to experience this rather than bagged lunches."

Faculty and staff put on aprons and gloves to serve lunch to the students, something kids aren't used to seeing everyday, and something they got really excited about. Berla Jones, who's an assistant principal says the feelings are all mutual.

"I'm excited to be in this position looking at all the work behind the scenes seeing what these ladies provide for our students. I'm looking forward to serving them in this capacity. Because that's what we do everyday. I like to see their eating habits and I know they love food. And I'm just honored to be a part of this."

Administration says this shows appreciation for the men and women working behind the scenes to feed the kids. According to schoolnutrition.org, you can recognize your employees' achievements during morning announcements or even during a special segment on the school's TV show. You can also make signs, banners or posters to decorate your cafeteria and to promote the work your staff does. Feature photos of the employees and a short description of why they are special. You could also add something to your school or district Facebook page.

