Breaking News out of Hephzibah. Crews are responding to the Fair Woods neighborhood after they got a call about shots being fired in the area. The call came in at 4:27 a.m. It happened at the intersection of Barker Rd. and Karleen Rd. Injuries are unknown at this time, but we have crews on the scene and we will bring you more information as it develops. Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.
May 5th is National School Lunch Hero Day. It's a week featured on the schools' calendars and in newsletters. Burke County Middle School decided to celebrate earlier this week.
The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.
The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.
The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.
May 5th is National School Lunch Hero Day. It's a week featured on the schools' calendars and in newsletters. Burke County Middle School decided to celebrate earlier this week.
Gov. Nathan Deal, joined by key members of the Georgia General Assembly, signed ten education bills at the State Capitol on Thursday.
Tonight parents will have the opportunity to hear the plans to move students from two Richmond County schools.
Have you always wanted to become a teacher but were scared to do it because you've heard the profession doesn't get paid enough? Well, head to these Georgia counties!
The Georgia campus carry bill is drawing mixed reaction from students at Albany State University as the bill moves on to the Senate.
The body of the bill contains one sentence: "The Department of Education shall terminate on December 31, 2018."
The Louisiana State Police is investigating a crash that sent 38 children to the hospital.
The Department of Education Twitter account posted a quote Sunday attributed to historian and NAACP co-founder W.E.B. Du Bois. The problem was that they spelled his name "DeBois."
Students getting ready for college next year can now get a head start on applying for financial aid. President Obama pushed up the date to submit paperwork for college funds in 2015 as part of a policy action.
Rep. Bill Taylor of Aiken says that now is the time for South Carolina to make some changes and invest in the safety of children and their road to education. More than 60% of the buses in Aiken county are over 15 years old.
