Should parents teach their kids gun safety?

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office is looking for suspects wanted for theft at a Grovetown Walmart. On April 29th, an unidentified male and female are accused of walking into a Grovetown Walmart and shoplifting a total of $3,200 worth of items.More >>
So far in 2017, nearly 100 minors have been accidentally shot by a firearm in their home. Having a gun in a home with children carries a serious responsibility.More >>
Even with storms closing in on the CSRA Thursday afternoon, the rain won't do much to help area water levels. Consistently sunny weather is nice, but too much can be really tough on the environment.More >>
On Monday Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue unveiled a new interim rule making some changes to school nutrition. Those changes include suspending sodium reduction and whole grain requirements, as well as allowing 1% flavored milk back into school cafeterias nationwide.More >>
