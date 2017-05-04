Should parents teach their kids gun safety?

So far in 2017, nearly 100 minors have been accidentally shot by a firearm in their home. That’s according to the Children’s Firearm safety alliance.

Having a gun in a home with children carries a serious responsibility. For anyone with a gun, whether its for hunting or protection, safety should always be the number one priority. And that’s especially true if you have kids in the house. Kids are naturally curious, so it’s important that kids understand firearm safety.

Buddy Lichty, the owner of Sharpe Shooter Gun Range says it's important to introduce kids to firearms at young age.

The AP did a study last year and it found that in the first six months of the year, gun accidents killed at least one child in the U.S every other day. In many of the cases the kids where under 5 years old. There was also a spike in groups of teenagers where the gun accidentally went off.

Georgia was one of the top states with the highest rates of accidental shootings involving minors.

Not everyone loves guns but understanding how to respect them and how to safely hand them is a skill worth having.

Lichty says parents should show kids what a gun looks like loaded and unloaded.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.