Shorelines continue to recede under constant dry spells

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

Even with storms closing in on the CSRA Thursday afternoon, the rain won't do much to help area water levels.

Consistently sunny weather is nice, but too much can be really tough on water levels.
That's because it causes so much evaporation.

Clarks Hill Lake is about eight feet lower than it should be, while the Savannah River has backed up an estimated two feet.
Our area is in an abnormally dry state according to the US Drought Monitor.

The remedy is rain.

"The more we get into a drought situation, the angrier everybody gets and the more nervous," said Tonya Bonitatibus, Executive Director at the Savannah Riverkeeper. "Because, like it or not, Elberton, Georgia, and Hilton Head, South Carolina, are in the same boat, we're sharing the same water. And when it starts running out, everyone starts sufferring."

Bonitatibus says we'd need a good three week's worth of steady rain for lake and river levels to normalize.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

