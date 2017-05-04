River Watch Parkway temporary ramp closures

The Georgia Department of Transportation wants everyone aware of some temporary exit closures happening this weekend.

The I-20 eastbound ramps at Exit 200- River Watch Parkway is closing for road upgrades. Crews are scheduled to be out there from 4am on Saturday through 6pm on Sunday. Eastbound traffic is being directed to Exit 199 at Washington Road and Alexander Drive.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.