McDuffie County BOE holds meeting to address parent's accusations

No decision was made Wednesday when the McDuffie County Board of Education met to discuss what it's calling a "personnel matter". What that matter involves, the board will not say. The meeting comes just one week after a coach was placed on administrative leave.

"I'm in shock and I'm also disappointed, the board has a job to do and I don't see that it's going to get done right now," says Jennifer Samuels. She says her son was on the receiving end of verbal abuse.

"This is not something that just came up and just happened now, it's been a pattern continued on and on," says another concerned parent, James Simmons.

And now, all of these parents want answers.

"He stood over my son with a hand over his face, he cursed him, he threatened him. He tried to intimidate him, he didn't try, he did," says Samuels.

She says the incident happened on April 17 and she's still waiting for a resolution. "They're making it into a football issue. They want to keep a football coach because they want to win championships. This is not about football. This is about the misuse of power, about a parent who is also an educator who overstepped the boundary," explains Samuels.

But the board closed its meeting with no decision as parents are left wondering what will happen next.

"What we want to know is what exactly is going on because these kids keep complaining, complaining and complaining, parents keep coming to the board about it and nothing is being done," explains Simmons.

"I'm going to do whatever it takes and I will not give up. He will be held accountable for his actions as we all should be," says Samuels.

The board says it will meet next Thursday to discuss the issue again.

