I-20 ramps at River Watch Pkwy to close for repaving

The I-20 ramps at River Watch Parkway will be closed for two days so crews can mill, pave and stripe the exits.

The ramps will be closed starting at 4:00 a.m. Saturday, May 6 and will reopen at 6:00 p.m. Sunday, May 7. Eastbound traffic can use Exit 199 and follow detour signs on Washington and Alexander Roads.

More work will be done to River Watch Parkway the following week. From May 8 to May 19, contractors will be working to complete milling and paving from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. every night, Mondays through Fridays.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.