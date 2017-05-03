Army combat photographer, Augusta native photographed explosion that killed her

The U.S. Army has released photos showing the final moments of Specialist Hilda I. Clayton's life. She was killed in 2013 while filming a training exercise in Afghanistan. A mortar tube exploded directly in front of her. And that explosion was caught by her camera.

Spc. Clayton was an Augusta native. Before enlisting in the Army, she was a patriot of a different variety; she attended Westside High School where she graduated in 2009. She then went on to attend Augusta Technical College.

"She was just so proud to serve her country," said Angela Mulkey in a 2013 interview with FOX 54. "And she was determined. She loved photography. She wanted to be able to capture those moments as she was in the service." Mulkey was a friend and instructor of Spc. Clayton's while she was a student at Augusta Tech. "Always energetic, always happy, always wanted to have fun," she explained. "She was always the one that kept the class going in a very happy way. She was very dependable."

The fateful photo was published Monday, May 1, 2017, in The Military Review. The Army's professional journal says the photo shows that women are being exposed to more dangerous situations in the military. "Clayton's death symbolizes how female soldiers are increasingly exposed to hazardous situations in training and in combat on par with their male counterparts."

Spc. Clayton was a Combat Camera soldier with the 55th Signal Company, Combat Camera Unit, 21st Signal Brigade based out of Fort Meade, Maryland. Combat Camera soldiers accompany combat soldiers in order to document combat operations. The U.S. Army says these specially-trained soldiers are taught to take still and video images in any environment.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.