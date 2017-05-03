Burke Co schools will make few changes to healthy lunches despite Trump admin rollbacks

On Monday Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue unveiled a new interim rulemaking some changes to school nutrition.

Those changes include suspending sodium reduction and whole grain requirements, as well as allowing 1% flavored milk back into school cafeterias nationwide.

Donna Martin is the Director of the school nutrition program in Burke County, the first in the CSRA to start and continue the Farm to School initiative.

Last year, out of the entire state of Georgia they won district of the year for the best Farm to School program.

"We know that when you take food straight from the farm in 24 hours and put it on the plate that it tastes so much better."

Former First Lady Michelle Obama even visited Burke Middle last spring as part of her American Garden Tour.

Donna says she does side with the new Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, on the suspension of moving forward with reducing sodium requirements. She says they season their food in order for the students to enjoy it, but they also have salt free options.

"They can add these flavor stations seasonings to kick it up a notch and it doesn't add any sodium. Like Mrs. Dash, rosemary and garlic, and Italian seasonings."

To keep a careful eye nutrition, there's not only an app that allows parents to see what the kids have the option of eating...but there's several displays throughout the schools in Burke County which lists carbs, calories, sodium and allergies.

Sonny Perdue also mentioned creating more flexibility in the intake of whole grains, and 1% milk. Something Donna says Burke County isn't really worried about.

"Our kids love our food so we are gonna stick with our whole grains we're doing.... and studies have proven drinking the skim milk it makes them have a lower BMI and I don't think we're gonna change it in our county because we have such good participation with our milk."

Perdue also says with the current whole grain requirements, kids don't like the grits.

Donna adds, "I really want Sonny Perdue to visit because he'll change his mind about whole grain grits. We use a little bit of cheese and the kids anxiously ask and wait on grits when we have them. It's so exciting to see."

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.