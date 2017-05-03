Aiken County investigators asking witnesses in Beech Island shoo - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Aiken County investigators asking witnesses in Beech Island shooting to come forward

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
BEECH ISLAND, SC (WFXG) -

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened March 27 in Beech Island.

At around 1:56 a.m., deputies were called out to 211 Carey Drive for reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim, later identified as twenty-two-year-old Karl Michael Kelly, Jr. of Augusta, was transported to a local hospital and later pronounced dead.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots before the Kelly from found sitting in a vehicle. A white vehicle was reportedly seen leaving the area at high speed after the shooting.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who may have witnessed or otherwise has any information about the shooting to come forward. If you have any information, please contact the sheriff's office at 803-648-6811 or CrimeStoppers of the Midlands at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

