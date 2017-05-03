Authorities search for Richmond County missing woman - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Authorities search for Richmond County missing woman

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Martha Walton missing woman; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Martha Walton missing woman; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman and they need your help to locate her.

59-year-old Martha Louise Walton was last seen April 28th around 700 Block of Lovell Circle. She was wearing a pink and white tank top with white and black sweats and black slippers. Walton suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on Walton's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

