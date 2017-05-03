Authorities search for Richmond County missing woman

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing woman and they need your help to locate her.

59-year-old Martha Louise Walton was last seen April 28th around 700 Block of Lovell Circle. She was wearing a pink and white tank top with white and black sweats and black slippers. Walton suffers from dementia.

If you have any information on Walton's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or (706) 821-1080.

