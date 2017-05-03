UPDATE: 1 suspect in Augusta Krystal armed robbery arrested, 1 s - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: 1 suspect in Augusta Krystal armed robbery arrested, 1 still at large

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Kwamayne Bonner armed robbery suspect; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Kwamayne Bonner armed robbery suspect; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
Fredriqus Gibbs armed robbery suspect; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office Fredriqus Gibbs armed robbery suspect; Source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: At around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced that Kwamayne Bonner has been taken into custody.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Twenty-four-year-old Fredriqus Gibbs and eighteen-year-old Kwamayne Bonner are wanted for their connection to an armed robbery at an Augusta Krystal restaurant on April 26. Gibbs's last known address was 1659 Morgan St. Augusta, GA 30904 and Bonner's last known address was 2924 Night Hawk Dr. Augusta, GA 30906.

Authorities say that one of the weapons used at the robbery have not been found so these individuals are to be considered ARMED and DANGEROUS. If you have any information concerning either of these subjects, please do not approach and contact Inv. Christopher Harvey or any Violent Crimes Investigator at the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

