Downtown breweries still playing the waiting game

Breweries in Augusta will still have to wait a while before they are able to produce outside of industrial zones. The city's Planning Committee held off on approving a zoning change earlier this week.More >>
A long-awaited addition to the growing city of Grovetown is opening its doors for the first time Wednesday. The brand-new Walmart Neighborhood Market is all set to cut the ribbon at 7:30am.More >>
The Richmond County Commissioners may finally be closing in on a solution to what they consider to be a problem with sagging pants. "I concur with my colleagues in terms of creating something, putting some signs in our public facilities that we have some control over and let that be known where our position stands," says Commissioner Ben Hassan. The resolution from today's meeting will be looking a draft proposed back in 2008 and modifying it. But some commissioners ...More >>
Downtown Aiken is in the middle of a makeover. The city is spending millions of tax dollars in an effort to attract more visitors and current residents to come out. But just a short drive away people on the North Side feel like they're on the short end of the stick.More >>
Leon Tripp and his sixteen-year-old stepdaughter, Latonia Carwell, have been missing for over one week. And now, Richmond County investigators have issued kidnapping warrants for Tripp.More >>
