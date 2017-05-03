Downtown breweries still playing the waiting game

Breweries in Augusta will still have to wait a while before they are able to produce outside of industrial zones. The city's Planning Committee held off on approving a zoning change earlier this week.The change in zoning would have let smaller breweries produce outside of industrial zones.

The major discussion is about microbreweries, picobreweries and nanobreweries. Right now, the planning commission says the Downtown Broad Street district doesn’t have enough space for larger breweries.

Code already permits Brewpubs where beer is sold with food as well as breweries.

A Nanobrewery can only sell up to 3,000 barrels of product each year. And a Picobrewery can only sell up to 500.

The city says those types are a bit more fitting for the already limited space in the downtown area.

Some other things the planning committee are considering is parking, outside storage, sewage and potential conflicts with residential areas or churches.

The planning board visited some microbreweries this week. If they decide to make any changes they plan to post the changes online on Wednesday.

Even with these changes, Georgia brewers like Savannah river brewing wont be allowed to sell all of this beer they produce over the counter to customers until September 1st when Senate Bill 85 goes into effect.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.