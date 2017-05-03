Grovetown continues to expand with opening of new Walmart Neighborhood Market

A long-awaited addition to the growing city of Grovetown is opening its doors for the first time Wednesday.

The brand-new Walmart Neighborhood Market is all set to cut the ribbon at 7:30am.

This new prototype location has a bunch of perks to make it stand out from other local locations.

For starters, it's built for convenience.

Wider aisles, a drive-thru pharmacy, gas station, online grocery pickup and even a made-to-order pizza bar.

The pizza can be scheduled for pickup, as well.

The new 41-thousand square foot location is off Wrightsboro Road and West Robinson Avenue and brings with it nearly 100 new jobs.

There will be a barbecue at about 11am that will run as long as food lasts, free to the public.

Giveaways, raffles, and even a guest appearance from the Coca-Cola Polar Bear will make the opening ceremony one to remember.

