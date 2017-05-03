Grovetown continues to expand with opening of new Walmart Neighb - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Grovetown continues to expand with opening of new Walmart Neighborhood Market

By John Domol, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
Grovetown's new Walmart Neighborhood Market opens for business at 7:30am Wednesday. (WFXG) Grovetown's new Walmart Neighborhood Market opens for business at 7:30am Wednesday. (WFXG)
GROVETOWN, GA (WFXG) -

A long-awaited addition to the growing city of Grovetown is opening its doors for the first time Wednesday.
The brand-new Walmart Neighborhood Market is all set to cut the ribbon at 7:30am.

This new prototype location has a bunch of perks to make it stand out from other local locations.
For starters, it's built for convenience.

Wider aisles, a drive-thru pharmacy, gas station, online grocery pickup and even a made-to-order pizza bar.
The pizza can be scheduled for pickup, as well.

The new 41-thousand square foot location is off Wrightsboro Road and West Robinson Avenue and brings with it nearly 100 new jobs.

There will be a barbecue at about 11am that will run as long as food lasts, free to the public.
Giveaways, raffles, and even a guest appearance from the Coca-Cola Polar Bear will make the opening ceremony one to remember.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Downtown breweries still playing the waiting game

    Downtown breweries still playing the waiting game

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:51 AM EDT2017-05-03 10:51:04 GMT

    Breweries in Augusta will still have to wait a while before they are able to produce outside of industrial zones. The city's Planning Committee held off on approving a zoning change earlier this week.

    More >>

    Breweries in Augusta will still have to wait a while before they are able to produce outside of industrial zones. The city's Planning Committee held off on approving a zoning change earlier this week.

    More >>

  • Grovetown continues to expand with opening of new Walmart Neighborhood Market

    Grovetown continues to expand with opening of new Walmart Neighborhood Market

    Wednesday, May 3 2017 6:27 AM EDT2017-05-03 10:27:50 GMT
    Grovetown's new Walmart Neighborhood Market opens for business at 7:30am Wednesday. (WFXG)Grovetown's new Walmart Neighborhood Market opens for business at 7:30am Wednesday. (WFXG)

    A long-awaited addition to the growing city of Grovetown is opening its doors for the first time Wednesday. The brand-new Walmart Neighborhood Market is all set to cut the ribbon at 7:30am.

    More >>

    A long-awaited addition to the growing city of Grovetown is opening its doors for the first time Wednesday. The brand-new Walmart Neighborhood Market is all set to cut the ribbon at 7:30am.

    More >>

  • Discussion for Richmond County Proposed Sagging Pants ordinance continues

    Discussion for Richmond County Proposed Sagging Pants ordinance continues

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 10:00 PM EDT2017-05-03 02:00:03 GMT

    The Richmond County Commissioners may finally be closing in on a solution to what they consider to be a problem with sagging pants.  "I concur with my colleagues in terms of creating something, putting some signs in our public facilities that we have some control over and let that be known where our position stands," says Commissioner Ben Hassan. The resolution from today's meeting will be looking a draft proposed back in 2008 and modifying it. But some commissioners ...

    More >>

    The Richmond County Commissioners may finally be closing in on a solution to what they consider to be a problem with sagging pants.  "I concur with my colleagues in terms of creating something, putting some signs in our public facilities that we have some control over and let that be known where our position stands," says Commissioner Ben Hassan. The resolution from today's meeting will be looking a draft proposed back in 2008 and modifying it. But some commissioners ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly