Discussion for Richmond County Proposed Sagging Pants ordinance continues

The Richmond County Commissioners may finally be closing in on a solution to what they consider to be a problem with sagging pants.

"I concur with my colleagues in terms of creating something, putting some signs in our public facilities that we have some control over and let that be known where our position stands," says Commissioner Ben Hassan.

The resolution from the Tuesday meeting will be to look at a draft proposed back in 2008 and modify it. But, some commissioners feel this subject is taking up too much time.

"We have more pertinent issues to talk about. I don't think taxpayers are paying us to be fashion police," says Commissioner Andrew Jefferson.

Different ideas were tossed around today. Should they make a dress code for government buildings or public venues? Do they start teaching kids in school how to dress for success? What kind of penalty to enforce? All of which is still unclear.

The city attorney will create a draft that may include fines from $25 all the way up to $1000 for repeat offenders, but no jail time or anything that will be on your public record.

"It's a continuous cycle we have to break that cycle some type of way we have to get people to understand we need to say something about that," says Commissioner Marion Williams.

He believes at some point he and his fellow councilmen must agree on something to put in effect, but ultimately change must come from somewhere else as well.

"Hopefully we have some coming to Jesus meetings with some of these parents so they can understand that it's time for a change," says Williams.

The draft the city attorney will be working on what will be presented in the next couple of weeks.

