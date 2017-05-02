15-year Richmond Co. Marshal's Office veteran terminated, accused of battery and stalking

A veteran of the Richmond County Marshal's Office is at the center of a criminal investigation.

On May 2, Richmond County Marshal Ramone Lamkin announced that fifteen-year veteran Cpl. Joseph McAlpin, III has been let go from the marshal's office. According to a press statement sent out by the office, it was discovered that Cpl. McAlpin was allegedly using the Georgia Crime Information Center (GCIC) to run queries not related to his job.

A complaint was filed with the Richmond County Sheriff's Office on April 25 accusing McAlpin of Simple Battery Family Violence and Stalking.

