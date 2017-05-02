UPDATE: Missing Richmond Co. man with mental disorders found in Macon

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Friday afternoon that Dorsey Murphy was located in Macon, GA. He is reportedly safe.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing man.

Dorsey Murphy was last seen between 5:00 and 9:10 a.m. on April 26 on the 2400 block of Mims Road. Murphy has schizophrenia and is bi-polar. There is no description of what clothing Murphy was wearing when he left. He is forty-seven years old, 6'1" and 200 lbs.

If you have any information on Murphy's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.