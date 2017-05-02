Richmond Co. investigators searching for missing man with mental disorders

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing man.

Dorsey Murphy was last seen between 5:00 and 9:10 a.m. on April 26 on the 2400 block of Mims Road. Murphy has schizophrenia and is bi-polar. There is no description of what clothing Murphy was wearing when he left. He is forty-seven years old, 6'1" and 200 lbs.

If you have any information on Murphy's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

