Richmond Co. investigators searching for missing man with mental - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. investigators searching for missing man with mental disorders

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Dorsey Murphy (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Dorsey Murphy (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help finding a missing man.

Dorsey Murphy was last seen between 5:00 and 9:10 a.m. on April 26 on the 2400 block of Mims Road. Murphy has schizophrenia and is bi-polar. There is no description of what clothing Murphy was wearing when he left. He is forty-seven years old, 6'1" and 200 lbs.

If you have any information on Murphy's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

