Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

While Teacher Appreciation Week is slated for May 8th-May 12th, businesses are allowing educators to celebrate early. We have a list of some of the businesses honoring teachers and school faculty and staff.

Chipotle: May 2; BOGO Chipotle burrito, bowl, salad, or taco from 3 pm – close. Must have your school or home school ID to get this offer and must order inside the restaurant.

Jimmy Johns: FOR EVERYONE: Customer Appreciation Day offer: May 2; $1 subs from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Promotion includes sandwiches No. 1 - 6 and is limited 1 per person. Delivery does not apply.

PDQ: May 9; Teachers AND Nurses get 50 percent off their entire check all day long. Must have a valid Teachers or Nurses ID.

Which Which: May 1-May 5; Teachers with ID and are Which Wich Vibe Club Rewards members receive a free cookie with the purchase of a regular sandwich. Check your e-mail for a coupon to print out or show the email at the register to take advantage of the offer.

World of Beer: May 9th; A free Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider or Samuel Adams draught OR $5 off their check. Must show educator ID.

Banana Republic: Teachers and Students get 15% off every day with their school ID. Offer valid in stores only.

Barnes & Noble: Teachers get 20% off regularly priced items for their school when they join the educators program on the Barnes and Noble website.

JoAnn Fabrics: Teachers get 15% off every day with their rewards card.

Loft clothing store: Teachers receive 15% off purchases when they show their valid teacher ID. They can also sign up for exclusive teacher perks on the Loft website.

Michael's craft store: 15% off in-store purchases.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.