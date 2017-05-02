Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Teacher Appreciation Week Discounts; Source: WFXG File Image Teacher Appreciation Week Discounts; Source: WFXG File Image
CSRA (WFXG) -

While Teacher Appreciation Week is slated for May 8th-May 12th, businesses are allowing educators to celebrate early. We have a list of some of the businesses honoring teachers and school faculty and staff.                                                                                         

Chipotle: May 2; BOGO Chipotle burrito, bowl, salad, or taco from 3 pm – close. Must have your school or home school ID to get this offer and must order inside the restaurant.

Jimmy Johns: FOR EVERYONE: Customer Appreciation Day offer: May 2;  $1 subs from 4 p.m. - 8 p.m. Promotion includes sandwiches No. 1 - 6 and is limited 1 per person. Delivery does not apply.

PDQ: May 9; Teachers AND Nurses get 50 percent off their entire check all day long. Must have a valid Teachers or Nurses ID.

Which Which: May 1-May 5; Teachers with ID and are Which Wich Vibe Club Rewards members receive a free cookie with the purchase of a regular sandwich. Check your e-mail for a coupon to print out or show the email at the register to take advantage of the offer.

World of Beer: May 9th; A free Angry Orchard Crisp Apple Cider or Samuel Adams draught OR $5 off their check. Must show educator ID. 

Banana Republic: Teachers and Students get 15% off every day with their school ID. Offer valid in stores only. 

Barnes & Noble: Teachers get 20% off regularly priced items for their school when they join the educators program on the Barnes and Noble website.

JoAnn Fabrics: Teachers get 15% off every day with their rewards card. 

Loft clothing store: Teachers receive 15% off purchases when they show their valid teacher ID. They can also sign up for exclusive teacher perks on the Loft website.

Michael's craft store: 15% off in-store purchases.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • Police: Missing pregnant Aiken girl may still be in the CSRA

    Police: Missing pregnant Aiken girl may still be in the CSRA

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 11:54 AM EDT2017-05-02 15:54:05 GMT
    Irma Orozco-Razo and Armando Alcazar-Agustin (source: ADPS)Irma Orozco-Razo and Armando Alcazar-Agustin (source: ADPS)

    Aiken Department of Public Safety asking for help in the search for a thirteen-year-old girl who has been missing since April 27. Irma Orozco-Razo, who is five months pregnant, was last seen being dropped off at Kennedy Middle School. Our Miya Payton gets the latest on the investigation.

    More >>

    Aiken Department of Public Safety asking for help in the search for a thirteen-year-old girl who has been missing since April 27. Irma Orozco-Razo, who is five months pregnant, was last seen being dropped off at Kennedy Middle School. Our Miya Payton gets the latest on the investigation.

    More >>

  • Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

    Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 12:32 PM EDT2017-05-02 16:32:59 GMT
    Teacher Appreciation Week Discounts; Source: WFXG File ImageTeacher Appreciation Week Discounts; Source: WFXG File Image

    While Teacher Appreciation Week is slated for May 8th-May 12th, businesses are allowing educators to celebrate early. We have a list of some of the businesses honoring teachers and school faculty and staff.    

    More >>

    While Teacher Appreciation Week is slated for May 8th-May 12th, businesses are allowing educators to celebrate early. We have a list of some of the businesses honoring teachers and school faculty and staff.    

    More >>

  • North Augusta's new mayor sworn into office

    North Augusta's new mayor sworn into office

    Tuesday, May 2 2017 12:20 PM EDT2017-05-02 16:20:35 GMT
    Robert Pettit is begins his term as mayor. (WFXG)Robert Pettit is begins his term as mayor. (WFXG)

    Robert A. Pettit begins his term as mayor Tuesday night, replacing long-time mayor Lark Jones, who had been in office for thirty-two years. Mayor Pettit says the biggest task on his list is making sure Project Jackson is a success.

    More >>

    Robert A. Pettit begins his term as mayor Tuesday night, replacing long-time mayor Lark Jones, who had been in office for thirty-two years. Mayor Pettit says the biggest task on his list is making sure Project Jackson is a success.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly