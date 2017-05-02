Teacher Appreciation Week freebies and deals

Aiken Department of Public Safety asking for help in the search for a thirteen-year-old girl who has been missing since April 27. Irma Orozco-Razo, who is five months pregnant, was last seen being dropped off at Kennedy Middle School. Our Miya Payton gets the latest on the investigation.More >>
Aiken Department of Public Safety asking for help in the search for a thirteen-year-old girl who has been missing since April 27. Irma Orozco-Razo, who is five months pregnant, was last seen being dropped off at Kennedy Middle School. Our Miya Payton gets the latest on the investigation.More >>
While Teacher Appreciation Week is slated for May 8th-May 12th, businesses are allowing educators to celebrate early. We have a list of some of the businesses honoring teachers and school faculty and staff.More >>
While Teacher Appreciation Week is slated for May 8th-May 12th, businesses are allowing educators to celebrate early. We have a list of some of the businesses honoring teachers and school faculty and staff.More >>
Robert A. Pettit begins his term as mayor Tuesday night, replacing long-time mayor Lark Jones, who had been in office for thirty-two years. Mayor Pettit says the biggest task on his list is making sure Project Jackson is a success.More >>
Robert A. Pettit begins his term as mayor Tuesday night, replacing long-time mayor Lark Jones, who had been in office for thirty-two years. Mayor Pettit says the biggest task on his list is making sure Project Jackson is a success.More >>
The new sign rules for Columbia County have been in the cooker for quite some time and the board of commissioners is putting it to a vote this afternoon. This is the first of two readings on the ordinance.More >>
The new sign rules for Columbia County have been in the cooker for quite some time and the board of commissioners is putting it to a vote this afternoon. This is the first of two readings on the ordinance.More >>
A drive-by shooting in Richmond County has left one person injured. The call came in at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. It happened on Lexington Way near Belair Road in Augusta. One female juvenile was shot and has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
A drive-by shooting in Richmond County has left one person injured. The call came in at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. It happened on Lexington Way near Belair Road in Augusta. One female juvenile was shot and has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.More >>