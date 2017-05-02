UPDATE: Lexington Way drive-by suspect turns himself in

UPDATE: The suspect wanted for the drive-by shooting on Lexington Way Tuesday morning is now in custody.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that twenty-year-old Jabrie S. Dominguez has turned himself in. He is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

ORIGINAL STORY: A drive-by shooting in Richmond County has left one person injured.

The call came in at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. It happened on Lexington Way near Belair Road in Augusta. One female juvenile was shot in the leg and has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A car in the home's driveway was also shot.

No suspects have been named. We will bring you more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.