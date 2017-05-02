UPDATE: Lexington Way drive-by suspect turns himself in - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Lexington Way drive-by suspect turns himself in

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Scene of drive-by shooting on Lexington Way 5/2/17 (WFXG) Scene of drive-by shooting on Lexington Way 5/2/17 (WFXG)
Jabrie S. Dominguez (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Jabrie S. Dominguez (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: The suspect wanted for the drive-by shooting on Lexington Way Tuesday morning is now in custody.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that twenty-year-old Jabrie S. Dominguez has turned himself in. He is charged with Aggravated Assault and Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime.

ORIGINAL STORY: A drive-by shooting in Richmond County has left one person injured.

The call came in at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. It happened on Lexington Way near Belair Road in Augusta. One female juvenile was shot in the leg and has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A car in the home's driveway was also shot.

No suspects have been named. We will bring you more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash with injuries on Boy Scout Rd. near Washington Road

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:12 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:12:05 GMT
    Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)Accident on Boy Scout Rd. at Washington Rd. 5/4/17 (WFXG)

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>

    The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.

    More >>

  • 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival

    24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues festival

    Thursday, May 4 2017 7:08 PM EDT2017-05-04 23:08:12 GMT
    Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com)Blind Willie McTell Blues festival (source: blindwillie.com)

    The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.

    More >>

    The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.

    More >>

  • 6th annual Dragon Boat race and Asian culture festival

    6th annual Dragon Boat race and Asian culture festival

    Thursday, May 4 2017 6:41 PM EDT2017-05-04 22:41:30 GMT
    Photo of a dragon boat (source: Goodwill)Photo of a dragon boat (source: Goodwill)

    The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.

    More >>

    The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly