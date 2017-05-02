UPDATE: Lexington Way drive-by suspect turns himself in

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a collision with injuries on Boyscout Road near Washington Road. The crash happened at around 6:45 p.m. The sheriff's office confirms that injuries have been reported.More >>
The 24th annual Blind Willie McTell Blues Festival will be held in Thomson on Saturday, May 6. Thomson has a unique connection to blues music as the hometown of legendary musician Blind Willie McTell.More >>
The sixth annual GoodBoats for Goodwill dragon boat race and Asian cultural festival will be coming to Lake Olmstead Stadium Saturday, May 6. The festival starts at 9:00 a.m. and runs through 5:00 p.m.More >>
The Columbia County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that the suspects wanted for this shoplifting incident have been identified.More >>
The suspect wanted for the drive-by shooting on Lexington Way Tuesday morning is now in custody. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office announced Thursday afternoon that twenty-year-old Jabrie S. Dominguez has turned himself in.More >>
