UPDATE: Drive-by shooting in Richmond County leaves 1 shot

A drive-by shooting in Richmond County has left one person injured.

The call came in at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. It happened on Lexington Way near Belair Road in Augusta. One female juvenile was shot in the leg and has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A car in the home's driveway was also shot.

No suspects have been named. We will bring you more information as it comes into the newsroom.

