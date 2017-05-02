UPDATE: Drive-by shooting in Richmond County leaves 1 shot - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Drive-by shooting in Richmond County leaves 1 shot

By Brittany Jenkins, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Scene of drive-by shooting on Lexington Way 5/2/17 (WFXG) Scene of drive-by shooting on Lexington Way 5/2/17 (WFXG)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

A drive-by shooting in Richmond County has left one person injured.

The call came in at 9:00 a.m. Tuesday morning. It happened on Lexington Way near Belair Road in Augusta. One female juvenile was shot in the leg and has been taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A car in the home's driveway was also shot.

No suspects have been named. We will bring you more information as it comes into the newsroom.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved. 

