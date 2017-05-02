Columbia County's new sign rules inch closer to becoming law

Columbia County's Board of Commissioners is all set for its first vote on the ordinance Tuesday afternoon. (WFXG)

The new sign rules for Columbia County have been in the cooker for quite some time and the board of commissioners is putting it to a vote this afternoon.

This is the first of two readings on the ordinance.

The current ordinance allows no window signs at all, though this has not been enforced outside of a complaint basis. This new law would ideally allow poster signs to take up 50% of a business' window space. Window perfs allowed to fill 100% of window space, except for entrance and exit doors.

Columbia County's chamber of commerce likes covered pylon signs more than monument signs, saying they're cheaper and safer.

"From a safety standpoint, you can see around a covered-pylon sign," says Tammy Shepherd, president and CEO of the county's chamber of commerce. "Many of these signs are right at the roadway and feel like that is a safety concern if you had a monument sign which is much larger."

The county wants a new sign ordinance so it can promote a more aesthetically-pleasing community.

The first reading is in building 'A' of the government complex at 6:00 p.m. If it passes, the final vote will be May 16.

