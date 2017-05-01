North Augusta's new mayor sworn into office

Robert A. Pettit begins his term as mayor Tuesday night, replacing long-time mayor Lark Jones, who had been in office for thirty-two years.

Mayor Pettit says the biggest task on his list is making sure Project Jackson is a success. "I've been involved in it and understanding it from the beginning. The councils have been exhaustive in making sure that the citizens are protected and that the risk is as low as it can possibly be."

The mayor thanks the people of North Augusta for putting their trust in him. He is looking forward to working hard and serving the community.

