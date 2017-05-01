What changes to expect from renovated Bell Auditorium in August

It has been several months since commissioners approved the 1.5 million dollar SPLOST funds to renovate the Bell & Brown arena.

Now its only a matter of time until we see the upgrades.

The rock band "Kansas" will be coming to the Bell in October and organizers says that's proof the renovations are already a sign to bigger performers that this auditorium is the place to be.

Father time has taken its toll on the Bell Auditorium. What was once considered top of the line back in 1979 is now in desperate need of some upgrades in 2017.

"We want to do it as quick as possible because the sooner we do this the sooner we can start utilizing these assets for shows," says GM Chris Bird.

The renovations are scheduled to begin in July and should take about 3 weeks to finish.

"We were basically raised in there so I know what it's like. They used to have a pretty parquet wood floors and old wrestling ring, old faded iron rails where we used to go downstairs in the basement and have a good time," says Mary Carmichael.

Carmichael & Thomas Dukes fondest memories at the Bell have been going to the WWE Tournaments when they were small. Fast forward 25 years later and they said the timing couldn't be better.

Here's a breakdown for the changes expected to come in the Bell.

$220,000 will go into new chairs which haven't been replaced since 1978.

$550,000 into state of the art sound and lights system.

$100,000 for brand new carpeting. Everything designed to enhance the overall experience for patrons.

"It's old fashion, when they bring it up it par, it will be a beautiful place," says Dukes. After the renovations are complete, there will be a showing in August where folks can come in and see it for the renovations themselves. As we get closer to that date, we'll update you with more information.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.