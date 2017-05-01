Richmond Co. man loses appeal for retrial in daughter's murder - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Richmond Co. man loses appeal for retrial in daughter's murder

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Willie Clifford Jones (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Willie Clifford Jones (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

Back in September 2013, Willie Clifford Jones of Richmond County was convicted of the child abuse murder of his four-year-old daughter and sentenced to life without parole. Jones appealed to the Georgia Supreme Court for a retrial and in a decision handed down Monday, May 1, the Supreme Court denied his appeal.

According to briefs filed in the case, Jones's four-year-old daughter Ty'Asia Phillips came to stay with him while the girl's grandmother had gastric bypass surgery in 2012. Witnesses testified to instances of abuse while Ty'Asia stayed with her father. On March 11, Jones called a family friend saying he could not wake Ty'Asia up. Paramedics were called and they observed signs of neurological problems and head trauma, as well as bruises, marks and burns all over the girl's body. The girl died on March 18. The medical examiner determined that the cause of death was homicide by traumatic head injuries and Jones was charged in the girl's death.

Jones claimed in his appeal that the jury convicted him of murder based on a predicate of 1st and 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children, but did not specify which was the basis of its verdict. He claims that because there was insufficient evidence to prove 2nd Degree Cruelty to Children, he should be given another trial.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

