Woman wanted for questioning in Richmond Co. forgery case

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Shavonta Janay Bynes (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Shavonta Janay Bynes (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA (WFXG) -

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for a woman wanted for questioning in connection with a 1st Degree Forgery case.

Twenty-two-year-old Shavonta Janay Bynes is 5'8" and 265 lbs. If you have any information on this case or know of Bynes's whereabouts, please contact Investigator Kris Lapham or any Financial Crimes Investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

