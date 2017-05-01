Woman arrested for stabbing Thomson man - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

Woman arrested for stabbing Thomson man

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Martha Ann Berry (source: McDuffie County Sheriff's Office) Martha Ann Berry (source: McDuffie County Sheriff's Office)
THOMSON, GA (WFXG) -

Thomson police have arrested a woman for stabbing a man in his home.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m. on April 29, the Thomson Police Department received a 911 call informing them that a man, later identified as fifty-four-year-old Joseph Baldwin, had been stabbed on Ellington Avenue in Thomson. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was called in to assist with the investigation, which revealed that Baldwin had been stabbed by forty-seven-year-old Martha Ann Berry. Berry was arrested later that day, at around 5:45 p.m.

Berry was booked into the McDuffie County Sheriff's Office jail, charged with Aggravated Assault. If you have more information about this case, please contact the Thomson Police Department at 706-595-2166 or the GBI field office at 706-595-2575.

