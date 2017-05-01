UPDATE: Investigators searching for dark-colored Equinox involved in Hephzibah hit-and-run

2005-2007 Chevrolet Equinox. Note that this is not the actual vehicle involved in the accident. (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)

UPDATE: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is searching for the vehicle involved in Monday morning's hit-and-run on Brown Road in Hephzibah.

The vehicle is a 2005 - 2007 Chevrolet Equinox, possibly dark-colored. The vehicle will have damage to the front grille and left headlight. There may also be damage to the hood and windshield. It was last seen traveling East on Brown Road.

If you have any information on this incident or are able to identify the vehicle in question, please contact the sheriff's office Hit and Run Division at 706-821-1483 or the on-duty Traffic Division Supervisor at 706-821-1491, 706-821-1482, or 706-821-1493.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has cleared the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Hephzibah. The call came in at 5:57a.m. Monday, but the officers left the area by 7 a.m.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Brown Road in Hephzibah near Old Waynesboro Road.

15-year-old Brandon Rose was struck by a car while walking his brother to his bus stop. Rose has a broken arm, broken leg, and possible head injury.

No suspect and vehicle information is available at this time.

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.