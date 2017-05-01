Teen injured after struck by car in Richmond Co.

The Richmond County Sheriff's Office has cleared the scene of an accident involving a pedestrian in Hephzibah. The call came in at 5:57a.m. Monday, but the officers left the area by 7 a.m.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Brown Road in Hephzibah near Old Waynesboro Road.

15-year-old Brandon Rose was struck by a car while walking his brother to his bus stop. Rose has a broken arm, broken leg, and possible head injury.

No suspect and vehicle information is available at this time.

