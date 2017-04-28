Police: Missing pregnant Aiken girl may still be in the CSRA

UPDATE: Aiken Department of Public Safety asking for help in the search for a thirteen-year-old girl who has been missing since April 27. Irma Orozco-Razo, who is five months pregnant, was last seen being dropped off at Kennedy Middle School. Students who were also on the school bus with Razo on Thursday morning say that she was going to meet her boyfriend, eighteen-year-old Armando Augustin, at the nearby McDonalds and the two were going to go to Mexico.

The only goal for police is getting the girl old home safely. Captain Maryanne Burgess says, "We have been working on some leads here and there but we have not been able to run all of them down yet to either confirm or deny the sighting of the two of them."

Razo was living at Helping Hands, a home for children. Across the street from the home is Windham House. Residents there say they are concerned anytime one of these kids runs away.

"Like I said, if there was more patrol she would have thought twice about leaving because she would have got caught," says Millerstine Watkins, a resident of Windham House.

Investigators believe they have time on their side. They believe that the two may still be in the area. "We have tried our best to get the message out, especially here locally where we believe she has been since she went missing," says Captain Burgess.

Aiken Public Safety is asking people to keep their eyes open and to report anything that they think will help the investigation.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Aiken Department of Public Safety is asking for your help finding a missing thirteen-year-old girl.

On Thursday, April 27, ADPS officers responded to Helping Hands on John Elliott Lane in Aiken for reported runaway juvenile. Employees told officers that a girl from their facility, thirteen-year-old Irma Orozco-Razo, was dropped off at Kennedy Middle School that morning by the school by the school bus, but never reported to class. She reportedly told others that she was going to meet her boyfriend at a nearby McDonald's and the two were going to go to Mexico.

Irma was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt and blue jeans. She is 5 1/2 months pregnant. She may be in the company of her eighteen-year-old boyfriend, Armando Alcazar-Agustin A.K.A. Jose Alcazar. Aiken County currently has two outstanding warrants for his arrest.

If you have any information on Irma Orozco-Razo's whereabouts, please contact Crimestoppers of the Midlands at 888-CRIME-SC or the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

