UPDATE: Kidnapping warrants issued for missing Augusta stepfathe - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

UPDATE: Kidnapping warrants issued for missing Augusta stepfather

By J. Bryan Randall, Digital Content Manager
Latania Carwell (left) and Leon Tripp (right) (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office) Latania Carwell (left) and Leon Tripp (right) (source: Richmond County Sheriff's Office)
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

UPDATE: Leon Tripp and his sixteen-year-old stepdaughter, Latonia Carwell, have been missing for over one week. And now, Richmond County investigators have issued kidnapping warrants for Tripp.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, they have received information that Leon Tripp has been seen in Atlanta. The last time for Leon and Latania spoke with the girl's mother was on April 17. Tripp told his wife that he and Latonia were going to help his friend "Maurice" with a broken-down vehicle.

Latania Carwell's family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to Latania or her stepfather.

ORIGINAL STORY: The Richmond County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating two missing people.

Thirty-eight-year-old Leon Lamar Tripp and his step-daughter, sixteen-year-old Latania Janell Carwell, were last seen on at around 1:30 a.m. on April 17 at the 3100 block of Tate Road. The two should be in a 1990 GMC Sierra pickup truck with GA plate PYT6004. Information suggests that Carwell and Tripp may be in the Atlanta area.

If you have any information on this case or know where Carwell and/or Tripp may be, please contact Investigator Ronald Sylvester at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

