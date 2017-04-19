High 5 4 Kids: O'livia Felton

This week on High 5 4 Kids we're introducing you to one senior whose path to a full basketball scholarship didn't come overnight.

"It feels great, it's amazing I don't even know how to put words together how it feels," says O'livia Felton. Her signature, still drying on the national letter of intent she signed to play basketball at Converse University on a full ride. She reflects on what got her to this point.

"You're in pain all your muscles are aching, you're sweating, you're tired, you are ready to go home but it's that extra work that you put in that's going to pay off later on," she says.

But several years ago, she had other intentions.

Russell Felton – Father and Coach - "I used to try to get her to come into the gym and she would run right over there by the cheerleaders and said Dad I don't want to do it," says Coach Russell Felton. O'livia knows him as "Dad."

He says Basketball is part of their family's DNA. But pressuring his baby girl into the sport wasn't a play he wanted to call.

"I originally wanted to be a cheerleader and I fell out of love with it so I started playing and I start enjoying it, the thrill and then the adrenaline rush I got from it," says O'livia.

As the days of intense training for this moment began, a father-daughter bond grew even stronger. "When you have a good support system it also gives you the idea to want to go harder at what you're doing," she says.

Now as she prepares to start a new chapter 2 hours away from home, her father says he's going to be looking back on these times.

"I said I won't miss it but I truly am, I think it's going to hit me next fall for sure knowing that she's not right there," says Russell.

O'livia plans on majoring in Pre-Med when she arrives at Converse University in the fall with hopes of one being a Surgeon.

