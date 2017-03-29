High 5 4 Kids: Cameron Wilson - WFXG FOX 54 - News Now

High 5 4 Kids: Cameron Wilson

By Shaquille Lord, Multimedia Journalist
Bio
Connect
Biography
AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -

This week on High 5 4 Kids, we're introducing you to a high school senior who has risen to the top of the band world as a percussion player. Now, he has his sight set on playing on the national level. It's the sound of music that reminds Cameron Wilson that anything is possible. 

"I remember being in middle school thinking it would be pretty cool to play music for a living but I was always a realistic kid," says Wilson.

But for this Davidson Senior, his desire to play came from watching his older brother. "He played a lot of jazz drum set percussion and that's what kind of inspired me to play drum set I kind I kind of just wanted to be cool like my brother."

Wilson is now one of the top performers  in his school's band. He recently accomplished something he always dreamed of, Competing at the Young Arts Competition in Miami where is he squared off against some of the best high school students in the country. 

"It takes a lot of dedication and a lot of practice and Cameron has been one of the best at it he arrives is almost as early as I do in the mornings," says Everett Cannady, Wilson's Band Director. Cannady has witnessed Wilson's progress since the 6th grade and says the sky is truly the limit for his star percussion player. "I can see him playing with a great professional symphony orchestra like a Boston symphony or Chicago symphony."

But for this senior who has less than 3 months left in high school, his advice to younger players is this. "Ask questions and to try as hard as you can it's not about talent it's about work ethic and what you put into your craft."

Wilson recently auditioned for Juilliard - one of the world's most renowned music schools. 

Copyright 2017 WFXG. All rights reserved.

